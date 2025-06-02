Justice Served: 30-Year Sentence for Campus Harassment

A Mahila Court in the city has handed down a life sentence to Gnanasekaran for sexually harassing a student on Anna University's campus last December. The sentence is set for a minimum of 30 years without the possibility of remission.

Judge M Rajalakshmi, presiding over the case, delivered the verdict on May 28, convicting Gnanasekaran of all 11 charges presented by the prosecution.

The court clarified that the sentences for the various charges will run concurrently, marking a significant decision in the fight against campus harassment.