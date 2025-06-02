Left Menu

Justice Served: 30-Year Sentence for Campus Harassment

Gnanasekaran, convicted for sexually harassing a student at Anna University, has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years without remission by a Mahila Court. The court verified 11 charges against him. The life sentence will run concurrently, according to Judge M Rajalakshmi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:31 IST
A Mahila Court in the city has handed down a life sentence to Gnanasekaran for sexually harassing a student on Anna University's campus last December. The sentence is set for a minimum of 30 years without the possibility of remission.

Judge M Rajalakshmi, presiding over the case, delivered the verdict on May 28, convicting Gnanasekaran of all 11 charges presented by the prosecution.

The court clarified that the sentences for the various charges will run concurrently, marking a significant decision in the fight against campus harassment.

