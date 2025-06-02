Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Back: Operation Spider's Web

Ukraine successfully defended itself by attacking multiple Russian air bases, as acknowledged by the SBU under the codename 'Operation Spider's Web.' Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen supported Kyiv's defensive actions. She emphasized the necessity of reinforcing Europe's Eastern flank at a leaders' meeting in Lithuania.

In a bold show of defense, Ukraine launched an attack on several Russian air bases over the weekend, a move that Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, views as a successful act of self-defense. Speaking on Monday, Frederiksen highlighted Kyiv's right to defend itself as the nation pushes back against Russian aggression.

The operation, named 'Spider's Web' by Ukraine's domestic intelligence service, the SBU, had been in the planning stages for over a year and a half. The successful execution of the plan was acknowledged by the SBU, reflecting Ukraine's strategic military capabilities.

During a summit of Nordic, Baltic, and Eastern European leaders in Vilnius, Frederiksen stressed the importance of reinforcing Europe's Eastern defenses. She asserted that, while a ceasefire is crucial, actions on the battlefield are necessary for Ukraine to secure victory in the ongoing conflict.

