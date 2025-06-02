Zelenskiy says Kyiv and Moscow working on new POW exchange

Ukraine and Russia are working on a fresh exchange of prisoners of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday after peace talks concluded between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

Zelenskiy was speaking in the Lithuanian capital, where he was attending a meeting of central European and Nordic states. (Writing by Christian Lowe and Olena Harmash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

