DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 2

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, JUNE 2 ** CAIRO, Egypt - Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, meets with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty in Cairo.

** MOSCOW, Russia - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss Ukraine, Middle East with UN deputy secretary-general Tom Fletcher. ** MADRID, Spain - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares meets his counterpart from the Czech Republic, Juraj Blanár in Madrid. - 1400 GMT

** KUWAIT CITY - United Arab Emirates Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his delegation will arrive in Kuwait. ** BEIJING - Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will visit the People's Republic of China (To June 4)

** BEIRUT - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Lebanon ** MANILA - The Philippines is set to welcome the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President (HRVP) of the European Commission Kaja Kallas for her official visit (Final Day) OSAKA, Kansai, Japan - His Royal Highness Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs and Yuriko Backes, Minister of Defence, Minister for Mobility and Public Works, Minister for Gender Equality and Diversity will visit Japan to attend Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. (Final Day)

ULAANBAATAR - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow will pay a state visit to Mongolia. (Final Day) New DELHI - Paraguay President Santiago Pena Palacios will pay a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (to June 4). WARSAW - EU-US Justice and Home Affairs ministerial meeting. (To June 3) GENEVA – ILO, International Labour Conference, 113th session. (To June 13) VILNIUS - Leaders from NATO's eastern flank arrive in Vilnius for a meeting ahead of the Hague NATO summit later in June, including the Bucharest Nine - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia - and the Nordics - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 3 ** COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles will undertake an official visit of Sri Lanka, where he will pay a courtesy call to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and meet with Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya.

** NICOSIA, Cyprus - Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Igli Hasani meets Cyprus Foreign Minister - 0800 GMT ** COLOMBO - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Australia, Richard Marles, will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka.

ROME - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome – 1600 GMT. PALANGA - Outgoing Polish president Andrzej Duda meets with Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda in Palanga, Lithuania. PARIS - OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2025. (To June 4) South Korea - South Korean Presidency election - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4 ** BRUSSELS, Belgium - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a keynote speech at the STOA-G6 Research and Innovation Summit.

** OSLO, Norway - Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Ali Nafti, will make an official visit to Norway from June 4-5. On June 5, Nafti will meet Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide and Minister of Development Asmund Aukrust. The ministers will discuss the situation in the Middle East and security challenges in the region. Cooperation between Norway and Tunisia on energy, the green transition, UN issues and developments in Tunisia will also be on the agenda. ** PARIS, France - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is welcomed by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot upon his arrival at Orly airport near Paris - 1200 GMT

** BERLIN, Germany - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with military honours at Schloss Bellevue palace in Berlin. - 1300 GMT ** MANILA - Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to conduct his first official visit to the Philippines (To June 5) BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam with military honours at Schloss Bellevue palace in Berlin – 1300 GMT. CHILE – 14th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia. SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2025 (to June 15) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 5

** WASHINGTON DC, United States - Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz travels to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. ** OSLO, Norway - Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Ali Nafti, will make an official visit to Norway from June 4-5. On June 5, Nafti will meet Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide and Minister of Development Asmund Aukrust. The ministers will discuss the situation in the Middle East and security challenges in the region. Cooperation between Norway and Tunisia on energy, the green transition, UN issues and developments in Tunisia will also be on the agenda.

** MADRID, Spain - Jordan's king Abdullah to visit Spain. ** PORT LOUIS, Mauritius - Mauritius' prime minister who is also minister of finance to present the country's budget for the 2025/26 financial year. - 1000 GMT BRUSSELS - Defence ministers from NATO members will gather in Brussels ahead of a leaders' summit later in June. GLOBAL - World Environment Day. BURUNDI - Burundian National Assembly election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 6

** FRANCE - Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil is in France on a state visit with president Macron. Both will attend the United Nations Oceans Conference the following week in Nice. ** ROME, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets Argentinian President Javier Milei - 1730 GMT SEOUL - South Korea marks the 70th anniversary of Memorial Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 7

** VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo XIV meets Argentine President Javier Milei in the Vatican. MONACO - Monaco welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron for a state visit (to June 8) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 8 ITALY – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 9 SPAIN – 33rd European Biomass Conference and Exhibition (to Jun 12). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 12

** ROME, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte - 0900 GMT LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council Meeting. (to June 13) GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 14 GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 18th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 15 CALGARY, Canada - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the annual summit of G7 nations in Calgary, Alberta (To June 17) KANANASKIS, Canada - Canada hosts the G7 Leaders' Summit in the Rocky Mountain resort town of Kananaskis, Alberta (To June 17) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 16 LUXEMBOURG - EU energy and environment ministers meet in Luxembourg. (To June 17) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 17 GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 19 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL - World Refugee Day LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 21 GLOBAL - International Yoga Day - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 23 WARSAW – EU Informal meeting of tourism ministers. (To June 24) LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 77th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Leaders of NATO countries gather in The Hague, Netherlands, for the annual NATO summit. (To June 26) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 16th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 27) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 23rd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 15th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 1

CHINA – 104th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2 SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day. SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2025 (To July 5)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 5

GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 78th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 20th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people were killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 8 KUALA LUMPUR - 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings (AMM) and Post-Ministerial Conferences (PMC) (To July 11) LONDON - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron will have a state visit to Britain at the invitation of King Charles.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 9 ** LONDON, United Kingdom - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron will have a state visit to Britain at the invitation of King Charles. While in the country, Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will preside over a Franco-Britannic summit. (To Jul 10) TEHRAN - 25th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 20th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 14th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State.

VIENNA, Austria - 9th OPEC International Seminar. (To July 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 11

GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 18th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 14

PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 17

GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute KWAZULU-NATAL, South Africa – G20 Finance and Central Bank Ministerial Meeting. (To July 18)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 18

GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 20

CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 21

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 25th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 14th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 24 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2025 (To Aug 26).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 111th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU – 204th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)