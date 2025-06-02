Sikkim CS reviews 'disaster situation' triggered by landslides, heavy rain

Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the disaster situation in Mangan district, which has been affected by continuous rainfall, landslides, and widespread disruption in road connectivity. During the meeting, key issues such as road blockages, evacuation of stranded tourists and urgent restoration of essential services like power, roads and telecommunications were focused on, the Information and Public Relations Department said in a statement.

In a video conference briefing, Mangan District Magistrate Anant Jain apprised the chief secretary of the overall situation prevailing in the district.

Telang instructed Mangan DM and Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia to ensure an effective communication with residents, particularly regarding the timing and routes for the evacuation of the stranded tourists.

Altogether 1,678 tourists, stuck in north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns following rain-triggered landslides there, were evacuated on Monday, and more than 100 others are still stranded in Lachen, DGP Akshay Sachdeva said.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department have officially declared the damage, caused by incessant rainfall in Mangan district from May 28 onwards, a ''disaster'' under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

During the meeting, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials provided an update on the extent of road damage and ongoing restoration efforts. The BRO was directed to deploy sufficient manpower and machinery to expedite the reopening of strategic routes, the statement said.

The chief secretary directed officials concerned to make immediate provisions for dispatching a sortie on Tuesday to facilitate emergency access and deploying a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team equipped with satellite phones and necessary gadgets from Siliguri to Chatten to support rescue and relief operations.

Three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday.

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said.

Likewise, teams from BSNL and the Power Department will be mobilised from Pakyong to Lachen with essential equipment and backup batteries to restore disrupted services, the statement said.

The Home Department has been tasked with organising and dispatching field teams, while Gangtok District Magistrate Tushar Nikhare has been instructed to provide continuous situation updates and ensure coordination between field teams and the state control room, along with the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Telang stressed that immediate priority must be given to restoring power (both conventional and mobile) and telecommunication services, including the use of satellite-based solutions in inaccessible areas.

If full connectivity cannot be restored immediately, the departments concerned are directed to explore foot access routes and evaluate helipad operations, depending on weather conditions.

The chief secretary also underlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination to consolidate field-level inputs and take a unified approach to relief operations, the statement said. Coordination with the Indian Army was also suggested for logistics support and situational updates.

Emphasising the need for ground-level information, the chief secretary urged the departments to activate survey and feedback mechanisms to assess current conditions, including the status of road, power, and mobile network infrastructure.

The immediate objective remains the restoration of connectivity and the safe evacuation of those stranded, the statement said.

Officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 27 Mountain Division, officers from Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, representatives of Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, and various line departments attended the meeting.

In light of the current disaster situation, the state government urged the residents of Mangan district and neighbouring areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with local authorities.

The state administration is closely monitoring the situation 24/7 and taking immediate measures to mitigate the impact, the statement added.

