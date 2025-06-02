Left Menu

Unidentified burnt body with gunshot wound found in Delhi’s Alipur area

An empty cartridge was recovered from near the scene, a senior police officer said.The crime and forensic teams were called to the spot, and the area was cordoned off for evidence collection, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:24 IST
  • India

A charred unidentified male body with a gunshot injury was found lying in a deserted location in north Delhi's Alipur area on Monday, an official said.

A PCR call was received at around 6 am reporting a dead body lying near Mukhmelpur village, he said. A police team rushed to the spot and found the burnt man, estimated to be around 30 years old, lying in an isolated stretch.

"The man appears to have been shot near his ear before his body was set on fire. His clothes were also partially burnt, making identification difficult. An empty cartridge was recovered from near the scene," a senior police officer said.

The crime and forensic teams were called to the spot, and the area was cordoned off for evidence collection, he added. The officer said that the body was later shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased through missing person reports and forensic examination, he added. The officer said that a case of murder has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

