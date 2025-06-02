Left Menu

Noida: Two held for dragging police barricade with car

The Noida police on Monday arrested two youths after a 13-second video purportedly showing them dragging a police barricade tied to their car, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:48 IST
Noida: Two held for dragging police barricade with car
The Noida police on Monday arrested two youths after a 13-second video purportedly showing them dragging a police barricade tied to their car, officials said. The car has been seized, they said, adding that the incident happened in February and its video went viral on Monday. Those arrested have been identified as Nishant Pandit, who was driving the car and Aryaket, who was sitting inside. The vehicle owner Saurabh Pandit has also been nabbed, they said.

In the 13-seconds video, two men were seen sitting inside the car. One of them was seen holding a rope through which the barricade was tied, the police said.

According to the police, the youths were returning to Greater Noida after attending a wedding. Legal action is being taken against the three men.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

