Tragic Accident Sparks Protests in Greater Noida

A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life in a tragic car accident in Greater Noida's Sector 150. His vehicle plunged into an over 20-feet-deep, water-filled pit amid foggy conditions, sparking protests from local residents who claimed negligence at the accident-prone site.

Following the incident, police filed an FIR against two real estate developers. Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park and an employee in Gurugram, was returning home when the accident occurred. A search operation involving multiple agencies recovered his body the next morning.

Eyewitness Moninder alleged delayed rescue efforts, suggesting Mehta could have been saved with timely action. Additional Commissioner Rajeev Narayan Mishra denied negligence, but acknowledged zero visibility challenges. Local residents staged a candle march seeking justice, pressing authorities for safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)