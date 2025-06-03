Left Menu

GST inspector held in Haryana's Palwal while accepting bribe: Anti-Corruption Bureau

On May 27, Sumitra called him and asked to reach the GST office in Palwal. When he reached the office on May 30, the accused allegedly started finding faults in his papers and in return for the work, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 in cash from him.The complainant subsequently approached the ACB.The complainant was called by GST Inspector Sumitra and our team arrested her red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:18 IST
GST inspector held in Haryana's Palwal while accepting bribe: Anti-Corruption Bureau
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Faridabad arrested a female GST inspector of the office of the Palwal district excise and taxation commissioner on Monday while she was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in lieu of issuing a GST number to a complainant, an official said.

According to a statement issued by the ACB, accused Sumitra was also arrested in Panipat in 2022 while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, along with co-accused ETO Roshan Lal. A senior ACB officer said in the Panipat case, a chargesheet was filed against both the accused in July 2022 and the matter is still sub-judice.

According to the complainant in the latest case, he had applied for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) number at the office of the district excise and taxation commissioner, Palwal. On May 27, Sumitra called him and asked to reach the GST office in Palwal. When he reached the office on May 30, the accused allegedly started finding faults in his papers and in return for the work, demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 in cash from him.

The complainant subsequently approached the ACB.

''The complainant was called by GST Inspector Sumitra and our team arrested her red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000. An FIR has been registered against her at the ACB police station, Faridabad,'' a senior officer of the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025