Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Kedarnath, Badrinath dhams

The BJP government in Delhi led by Gupta recently completed 100 days in power. The BJP won the Assembly polls held in February this year, forming the government in Delhi after 27 years.Gupta took oath as Delhi chief minister along with her cabinet ministers on February 20.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:24 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams in Uttarakhand along with her family and offered prayers.

Sharing her experience of the trip, Gupta said, ''The divinity and peace of Badrinath Dham gives immense happiness to the mind." The Delhi CM visited the two temples as part of her short break after completing 100 days in office. "It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to come here and visit Lord Badrinath. By coming to this holy place, I prayed for a bright future not only for Delhi and its residents but for the whole of India to become a fully developed nation," she said.

On Sunday, Gupta took a holy dip in river Ganga at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat and sought blessings of Maa Ganga to make Yamuna as clean and beautiful as Ganga. The BJP government in Delhi led by Gupta recently completed 100 days in power. The BJP won the Assembly polls held in February this year, forming the government in Delhi after 27 years.

Gupta took oath as Delhi chief minister along with her cabinet ministers on February 20.

