Govt Data Push Improves Consent Processing Times and Eases Building Delays

New Zealand’s building and construction sector is showing signs of greater efficiency and responsiveness, thanks to new government initiatives aimed at boosting transparency and holding councils accountable for consent processing performance. Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk announced that since the introduction of publicly reported performance data, there has been a notable drop in processing delays for building consents and code compliance certificates.

The improvements come as welcome news to builders, developers, and aspiring homeowners who have long voiced frustration at the bureaucratic hold-ups that have stalled projects and increased costs.

“One of the most common complaints I’ve heard from tradies and prospective homeowners is how slow and unpredictable the consent process can be,” Minister Penk said. “That’s why, just over a year ago, I directed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to start publishing quarterly performance data from Building Consent Authorities (BCAs). The aim was to shine a spotlight on how councils are performing—and it’s working.”

Strong Performance Improvements in 2025

Data from the first quarter of 2025 shows that 92.7 percent of building consent applications and 96.8 percent of code compliance certificates (CCCs) were processed within the legally required timeframes. This marks a substantial improvement from 88 percent and 93.6 percent respectively when reporting began in early 2024.

The number of documents processed has also increased. In the first three months of 2025, councils handled 31,845 consent applications, amendments, and CCCs—nearly 1,000 more than during the same period last year.

“This performance jump reveals the real-world impact of transparency and accountability,” Penk noted. “When performance is public, it becomes a motivator for change. I want to commend the councils that have made swift progress to reduce bottlenecks and improve service delivery.”

Reform Package to Streamline and Simplify

But the Government isn’t stopping there. Minister Penk outlined a series of legislative reforms in the pipeline that are expected to further reduce the burden on both councils and builders.

Among the most significant changes is the proposal to allow trusted, qualified building professionals to sign off on their own work in certain circumstances. This move is expected to eliminate thousands of routine consent applications, freeing up council resources to focus on more complex projects.

“Delegating some sign-off responsibilities to competent professionals not only reduces the number of consents councils need to process, it also speeds up the process for builders and homeowners who are stuck waiting,” Penk explained.

Mandatory Inspection Targets

Another new measure being introduced is a requirement for BCAs to conduct at least 80 percent of building inspections within three working days. This mandatory target is designed to help councils better manage inspection scheduling and prevent costly construction delays.

“Timely inspections are critical to keeping projects on track. With this new target, we’re giving councils a clear benchmark and homeowners greater certainty,” said Penk. He added that this requirement is expected to come into force later in 2025.

A Productivity-Driven Approach

The broader goal of these reforms is to create a regulatory environment that supports higher productivity and delivers more homes faster. With the country facing a persistent housing shortage, streamlining the building process is a key part of the Government’s strategy to make housing more accessible and affordable.

“We need to make it easier to build in New Zealand. That means removing unnecessary roadblocks, setting clear performance expectations, and encouraging innovation within the system,” Penk said. “With continued reform and better performance data, we’re building a regulatory system that works for everyone—builders, councils, and families.”

Industry groups have largely welcomed the changes, praising the Government’s focus on data transparency and practical reform. While challenges remain, particularly in areas with high growth and demand, the improvements mark a promising step toward a more efficient and responsive building consent system.