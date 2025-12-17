Left Menu

Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Government Takes Action Amid Rising Concerns

The Bharat Janata Party and Delhi's government have initiated several measures to tackle rising air pollution, including work-from-home policies and vehicle emission regulations. Despite a slight improvement in air quality, the issue remains pressing, with political leaders debating its management and responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:03 IST
Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Government Takes Action Amid Rising Concerns
BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is intensifying efforts to combat air pollution in Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogendra Chandolia has criticized the previous AAP administration for its handling of the issue, highlighting the challenging legacy of 26 years. He argues that systemic problems can't be solved overnight.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a partial work-from-home order and stressed the necessity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles. Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi face bans, while visitors must drive Bharat Stage 6-compliant vehicles.

Despite a minor improvement in air quality with an AQI of 328 compared to a higher 354, much of Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category. Opposition parties demand accountability, and further discussions in Parliament about pollution management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025