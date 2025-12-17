Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Government Takes Action Amid Rising Concerns
The Bharat Janata Party and Delhi's government have initiated several measures to tackle rising air pollution, including work-from-home policies and vehicle emission regulations. Despite a slight improvement in air quality, the issue remains pressing, with political leaders debating its management and responsibility.
- Country:
- India
The government is intensifying efforts to combat air pollution in Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogendra Chandolia has criticized the previous AAP administration for its handling of the issue, highlighting the challenging legacy of 26 years. He argues that systemic problems can't be solved overnight.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a partial work-from-home order and stressed the necessity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles. Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi face bans, while visitors must drive Bharat Stage 6-compliant vehicles.
Despite a minor improvement in air quality with an AQI of 328 compared to a higher 354, much of Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category. Opposition parties demand accountability, and further discussions in Parliament about pollution management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Secures Lead in Punjab's Local Elections Amid Controversial Claims
Blame Game Intensifies Between BJP and AAP Amidst Delhi's Escalating Pollution Crisis
AAP's Commanding Lead: Punjab Panchayat Polls Update
Overhaul of PUCC system to be done, third party monitoring system to be brought in: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
India conveys strong concerns with Bangladesh envoy over deteriorating security environment in that country.