Delhi's Air Pollution Crisis: Government Takes Action Amid Rising Concerns

The government is intensifying efforts to combat air pollution in Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogendra Chandolia has criticized the previous AAP administration for its handling of the issue, highlighting the challenging legacy of 26 years. He argues that systemic problems can't be solved overnight.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a partial work-from-home order and stressed the necessity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles. Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi face bans, while visitors must drive Bharat Stage 6-compliant vehicles.

Despite a minor improvement in air quality with an AQI of 328 compared to a higher 354, much of Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category. Opposition parties demand accountability, and further discussions in Parliament about pollution management.

(With inputs from agencies.)