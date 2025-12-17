Delhi Enforces 'No PUCC, No Fuel' Rule to Combat Toxic Air Crisis

To curb the persisting toxic air crisis, the Delhi government has begun enforcing a strict 'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule. This regulation, effective from Thursday, prohibits vehicles without Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from refueling at Delhi's petrol pumps.

The rule also bans entry of all private non-Delhi vehicles below BS VI emission standards. Over 126 checkpoints across the city have been identified with more than 537 police personnel and enforcement teams deployed to ensure compliance.

In addition, the government is focusing on enhancing public transport systems, developing a user-friendly car-pooling app and collaborating with IIT Madras to create smog-reducing surfaces. This comprehensive approach includes efforts to manage traffic using real-time data and multi-agency coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)