Bengal: Arms and ammunition seized, 1 arrested

The West Bengal Police on Tuesday seized a cache of arms and ammunition and arrested one person in North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a house at Naya Bustee in ward number seven of Panihati Municipality and seized four firearms and 12 cartridges, Commissioner of Police of Barrackpore Commissionerate, Ajay Kumar Thakur, said.

The owner of the house, identified as Nayeem Ansari, was arrested from the spot.

