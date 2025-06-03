Lu Dongliang appointed acting governor of China's Shanxi, local media reports
Lu Dongliang has been appointed as acting governor of China's Shanxi province, provincial radio reported Tuesday, after former governor Jin Xiangjun was put under investigation for suspected violation of law and discipline in April.
