Lu Dongliang appointed acting governor of China's Shanxi, local media reports

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:32 IST
  Country:
  • China

Lu Dongliang has been appointed as acting governor of China's Shanxi province, provincial radio reported Tuesday, after former governor Jin Xiangjun was put under investigation for suspected violation of law and discipline in April.

