NCC to expand its cadet base by three lakh: Union minister Seth

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday announced the planned expansion of NCC by 3 lakh cadets across the country, with several states already extending their concurrence and committing to fast-track the training infrastructure.

The minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Special Joint State Representatives and Additional/Deputy Directors General (JS R&A/D) Conference of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Bhopal, an official release stated.

He reaffirmed the NCC's role in nation-building and youth development.

The minister highlighted recent initiatives including the inclusion of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors, providing new employment avenues for veterans and lauded its active involvement in national campaigns such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Naya Savera Scheme, and Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

The minister also congratulated the NCC Mount Everest Expedition team for their successful summit on May 18, 2025, terming it as a powerful example of cadet courage and resilience.

Calling for continued centre-state collaboration, Seth urged states to fulfil their commitments towards manpower, infrastructure, and funding to support this historic expansion of NCC, the release stated.

Director General of NCC Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh outlined NCC's achievements and road map, with a focus on establishing robust training and camping infrastructure nationwide.

Ministers of Education and Youth Affairs & Sports, senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, State Department representatives, and NCC Heads from all states attended the event.

