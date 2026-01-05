Seth Rogen Triumphs at Critics Choice Awards, 'The Studio' Steals Spotlight

Actor Seth Rogen emerged victorious at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, securing the Best Actor in a Comedy Series accolade for his role in 'The Studio'. The ceremony took place in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, her fourth time helming the event.

In his acceptance speech, Rogen humorously remarked on the significance of critics' opinions for him, joking that the win might suffice as a replacement for therapy. At 43, Rogen triumphed over a competitive field, including Adam Brody, Ted Danson, David Alan Grier, Danny McBride, and Alexander Skarsgard.

Beyond Rogen's personal accolade, 'The Studio' was named Best Comedy Series, outshining competitors like 'Nobody Wants This', 'Abbott Elementary', and 'The Righteous Gemstones'. The ceremony, which marked the kickoff of the awards season, also saw Chelsea Handler employing her signature wit to entertain the attendees.

