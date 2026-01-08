China extradited Prince Group founder Chen Zhi, state media reports

China's public security ministry ‌extradited Chen Zhi, founder of Prince ⁠Group, from Cambodia on Wednesday, Chinese national broadcaster CCTV said ​on Thursday.

Chinese authorities have taken ‍compulsory measures against Chen in accordance with the law, ⁠and ‌the ⁠case is being further investigated, according ‍to CCTV. The ministry said ​Chen is a Chinese national.

China ⁠will release a wanted list ⁠of key members of the "Chen Zhi criminal group" ⁠and urges fugitives to surrender ⁠at ‌once, CCTV said.

