China extradited Prince Group founder Chen Zhi, state media reports
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:29 IST
- Country:
- China
China's public security ministry extradited Chen Zhi, founder of Prince Group, from Cambodia on Wednesday, Chinese national broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.
Chinese authorities have taken compulsory measures against Chen in accordance with the law, and the case is being further investigated, according to CCTV. The ministry said Chen is a Chinese national.
China will release a wanted list of key members of the "Chen Zhi criminal group" and urges fugitives to surrender at once, CCTV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-China's Zheng to miss Australian Open
UPDATE 1-China says ban on exports of dual-use items to Japan to only hit military companies
China to assess, investigate Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus
China stocks fall as financials drag; tech shares lead Hong Kong lower
UPDATE 1-China calls for joint counter-terrorism efforts with Pakistan