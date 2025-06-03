Police initiate externment proceedings against 36 repeat offenders in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 2 (PTI): The Dakshina Kannada district police have initiated externment proceedings against 36 individuals identified as habitual offenders or persons involved in repeated anti-social activities under its jurisdiction, official said on Tuesday.

Those identified belong to various police station limits, including Bantwal, Vittal, Puttur town and rural, Kadaba, Sullia, Uppinangady, Punjalkatte, and Belthangady they said.

According to the officials, the move comes as part of an intensified crackdown on individuals with a history of repeated offences and involvement in activities that threaten public peace and order.

The externment procedure is being pursued under provisions that allow authorities to curb the movement of such individuals outside specific limits for a defined period.

The list includes individuals in the 22-54 age group from different parts of the district. They have been booked for assault, intimidation, extortion, and involvement in gang activity etc. Those on the list include community workers and influencers among others, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Arun K said, ''We are taking strict action to ensure peace in the region. Externment is a preventive measure aimed at breaking the nexus of habitual offenders who pose a recurring threat to society.'' The police are in the process of serving notices. Hearings will be held as per legal procedure before the orders are finalised, he said.

According to police sources, a similar list was also due from Mangaluru city police limits.

