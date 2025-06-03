India to Build First Polar Research Vessel as Sonowal Deepens Norway Ties

In a landmark step for India’s shipbuilding and maritime research capabilities, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal oversaw the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) and Norway’s Kongsberg in Oslo today. The agreement marks the beginning of India’s journey to indigenously construct its first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

A Milestone for India's Scientific and Maritime Prowess

The Polar Research Vessel will be a state-of-the-art ship, designed to carry out sophisticated marine and climate research in the polar and Southern Ocean regions. This initiative supports India’s ‘Make In India’ campaign, showcasing the nation’s capacity to build highly complex research platforms.

Speaking at the event, Shri Sonowal said, “This MoU is not just about building a vessel—it’s about building a legacy of innovation, exploration, and international cooperation. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are witnessing the dawn of a new chapter in India’s scientific and maritime journey. This vessel will equip Indian scientists to explore the unknown depths of our oceans and study fragile polar ecosystems—offering crucial insights into climate change and the future of our planet.”

The ship will be constructed at GRSE’s shipyard in Kolkata, leveraging its experience in building advanced warships, survey vessels, and research platforms. The design inputs from Kongsberg, a global leader in maritime technology, will be tailored to meet the operational requirements of India’s National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR).

Senior officials from both India and Norway, along with maritime leaders from Kongsberg and GRSE, were present at the signing ceremony.

Sonowal Advocates India’s MAHASAGAR Vision on Global Maritime Stage

Later in the day, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the high-level ministerial session at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo. The session, titled ‘Role of Shipping in Shaping the Future’, included ministers from Norway, the United States, Brazil, China, Japan, and representatives from the United Nations.

Reaffirming India’s global maritime agenda, the Union Minister elaborated on the MAHASAGAR initiative—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions. “Building on the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, MAHASAGAR represents India’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable maritime growth. It aims to consolidate our capabilities in regional cooperation, environmental protection, and maritime innovation,” he said.

Shri Sonowal also emphasized the importance of climate-resilient and decarbonized maritime trade, stressing India’s commitment to contribute to a cleaner, greener global shipping industry.

Sagarmala 2.0 and India’s Push Toward Maritime Leadership

The Minister highlighted India’s Sagarmala 2.0 programme, a bold initiative designed to transform the country into a global maritime leader. “Our focus is on bridging infrastructure gaps, scaling up shipbuilding and ship repair capacity, and fostering maritime clusters that support research, innovation, and skilled workforce development,” he said.

Key elements of Sagarmala 2.0 include:

Development of green ports and smart logistics systems

Promotion of alternative fuels such as green hydrogen

Enhanced capacity for ship recycling aligned with global standards

International collaborations for resilient maritime trade corridors

Norwegian Shipowners Invited to Partner in India’s Maritime Growth

Continuing his visit, Shri Sonowal engaged in a strategic roundtable meeting with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA), where he invited them to invest in India’s fast-growing maritime sector.

“India’s maritime transformation is built on pillars of sustainability, digital innovation, and global collaboration,” the Union Minister stated, thanking NSA President Harald Fotland for the warm hospitality. “India is ready to be a cost-effective, trusted, and future-ready hub for global maritime solutions.”

He spotlighted India's emergence as a strategic supplier, with Indian shipyards currently holding 11% of NSA’s global order book. He also proposed further collaboration in:

Green shipping corridors

Expansion of India-Norway shipbuilding orders

Recruitment of Indian seafarers, who form the second-largest group in NSA’s global fleet

Leveraging India’s ship-breaking credit note scheme

Investment opportunities under India’s $2.9 billion Maritime Development Fund

India’s ship recycling industry was also noted as a global leader, with 87% of Indian yards now compliant with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC).

Additionally, Sonowal highlighted platforms like ONOP (One Nation One Platform) and MAITRI, India’s maritime innovation ecosystems supporting digital governance, data analytics, and next-generation vessel technologies.

Strengthening Indo-Norwegian Maritime Relations

Shri Sonowal’s five-day official visit to Norway and Denmark includes multiple bilateral meetings and industry roundtables aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between India and Scandinavian nations.

His itinerary reflects India’s growing stature as a maritime power and its readiness to take a leadership role in sustainable ocean development, Arctic engagement, and global shipping governance.

As India moves forward with its first Polar Research Vessel and a suite of transformative maritime initiatives, Shri Sonowal’s presence on the global stage signals India’s intent to lead with purpose, innovation, and responsibility in the world’s blue economy.