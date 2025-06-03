BRICS 2025: Dr Chandra Sekhar Calls for Cooperation on Cybersecurity and DPI Models

India reaffirmed its position as a global leader in inclusive digital transformation at the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting held in Brasília, Brazil, as part of the ongoing BRICS dialogue under Brazil’s 2025 presidency. Representing the Government of India, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, delivered India’s national statement, highlighting the country’s pioneering role in building digital public infrastructure (DPI) that prioritizes equity, access, and innovation.

Universal Connectivity, Space, Environment, and Trust at the Forefront

Themed around “Universal and Meaningful Connectivity, Space Sustainability, Environmental Sustainability, and the Digital Ecosystem,” the meeting brought together communications leaders from the expanded BRICS bloc to chart a cooperative path forward. Dr. Chandra Sekhar’s address positioned India’s digital journey as both a template and inspiration for emerging economies.

“India’s digital transformation is not transactional but transformational,” he said. “It is rooted in civilizational wisdom and technological innovation, and guided by the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

DPI: India’s Gift to the Global South

Dr. Sekhar showcased India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a model for inclusive digital governance, noting its critical role in bridging the digital divide and enabling access to essential services. Flagship systems such as:

Aadhaar: Empowering over 950 million citizens with a secure, verifiable digital identity.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI): Enabling real-time, low-cost transactions, now accounting for 46% of global digital payments.

DigiLocker and CoWIN: Revolutionizing digital documentation and health records.

He invited BRICS nations to collaborate in adapting open, interoperable DPI models to advance financial inclusion, digital innovation, and governance, while avoiding monopolistic dependencies on private platforms.

From Rural India to the Digital World: BharatNet and Beyond

Dr. Sekhar spotlighted the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative as a funding engine behind BharatNet, now connecting over 218,000 village councils with optical fiber infrastructure. He noted that India has achieved:

4G coverage of 95% and 5G penetration exceeding 80% of the population

World’s lowest mobile data costs at just $0.12 per gigabyte

A thriving startup ecosystem, bolstered by progressive telecom and data protection legislation

These accomplishments, he said, reflect India’s transition “from digital divide to digital leadership.”

Digital Trust, User Safety, and Cybersecurity

In an era of rising digital threats, the Minister emphasized trust and safety. India’s Sanchar Saathi initiative, which combats telecom fraud and identity theft, was cited as a scalable solution for protecting citizens. He urged BRICS cooperation in:

Cybersecurity frameworks

Cross-border data protection

Resilience of critical digital infrastructure

He also advocated for building trust-based digital societies, where user rights, transparency, and accountability form the foundation.

Space Sustainability: Expanding the Digital Frontier Responsibly

Turning to the role of space in digital ecosystems, Dr. Chandra Sekhar stated, “Space is no longer a distant frontier but an integral part of connectivity.” India has enacted reforms to facilitate SATCOM services, IoT integration, and broader satellite-based connectivity, especially in remote regions.

He called for BRICS-led global frameworks for:

Orbital equity

Spectrum governance

Space traffic management

“Space sustainability must be cooperative, not competitive,” he asserted, advocating responsible stewardship of orbital resources.

Climate and Circular Economy: India Leads with Green Digital Vision

The Minister addressed the environmental costs of digital growth, warning of a projected 82 billion kilograms of e-waste by 2030, per the Global E-Waste Monitor. He outlined India’s environmental efforts, including:

Green Development Pact, launched during India’s G20 presidency

Panchamrit Commitments at COP-26, focused on renewable energy targets

Push for green energy in ICT infrastructure and circular economy models in electronics manufacturing

He called on BRICS nations to align with ITU’s Green Digital Action agenda, integrating sustainability into every layer of digital growth.

India’s Digital Ethos: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Dr. Sekhar hailed BRICS not just as a geopolitical bloc but as a collective of co-creators united by shared goals. He praised Brazil’s effective leadership and the Final Declaration’s clarity in endorsing inclusive digital development, data ethics, and global digital equity.

Quoting the ancient Indian principle “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family — Dr. Sekhar reaffirmed India’s belief in “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” He invited all member nations to participate in the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled to be hosted by India in 2026.

India’s Expanding Global Digital Influence

India’s participation at the BRICS meet reinforces its role as a digital bridge for the Global South, offering scalable, inclusive, and sovereign digital frameworks. India’s DPI and digital diplomacy efforts have already influenced partnerships in Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and with multilateral bodies like the G20, G7, and ITU.

The 11th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting is part of the broader BRICS structure, providing platforms for strategic cooperation across technology, economy, and policy.

As India prepares to host the next round, its message is clear: digital growth must be equitable, sustainable, and human-centered.