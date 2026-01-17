Left Menu

Wings India 2026: Soaring to New Heights in Aviation

Wings India 2026, a prominent civil aviation show, will be hosted at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport from January 28, showcasing India's burgeoning aviation sector with international participation, exhibitions, and conferences centered around innovation, sustainability, and infrastructure development.

India is set to host its leading biennial civil aviation showcase, Wings India 2026, at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport, starting January 28. The event pledges to spotlight the nation's swiftly evolving aviation industry under the theme 'Indian Aviation: Paving the Future.'

Inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, K Rammohan Naidu, this four-day mega event will attract eminent stakeholders from both domestic and international spectrums of the aviation value chain. This occasion aims to highlight India's vision to position itself as a pivotal hub for manufacturing, services, and sustainable aviation solutions.

The show promises a robust lineup, including an international exhibition, aircraft displays, and a comprehensive international conference featuring 13 thematic sessions. The event will also host delegates from over 20 countries, high-level meetings, and vibrant cultural displays, thus underscoring India's growing global aviation footprint.

