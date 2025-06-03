In a significant political shift, South Korea's liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is expected to win the presidential election by a wide margin, reflecting the public's discontent with martial law.

On the fiscal front, Brazil's government is set to introduce new measures to stabilize the economy, following backlash against a prior tax hike. Investors await details eagerly.

Meanwhile, Russia's Embassy in London dismissed allegations of aggression towards Britain, as the UK strengthens its defense strategies to counter perceived threats.