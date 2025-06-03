Tragic Fall: Tanzanian Naval Trainee Found in Kochi Lake
A Tanzanian naval trainee, Cadet Abdul Ibrahim Salehe, accidentally fell into a lake in Kochi while on leave. The Indian Navy conducted an extensive search involving divers and a helicopter, recovering the body early Tuesday. Repatriation formalities to Tanzania are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A Tanzanian naval trainee's trip to Kochi ended in tragedy after he accidentally fell into a lake. The incident occurred on Sunday when Cadet Abdul Ibrahim Salehe was on leave from the Indian Naval Academy.
An immediate and extensive search was launched by the Indian Navy, involving divers and a helicopter, leading to the recovery of the body in the early hours of Tuesday.
The Indian Navy extended its condolences on the unfortunate demise and has begun repatriation formalities for sending the trainee's body back to Tanzania's capital, Dar es Salaam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tanzanian
- naval
- trainee
- Indian
- Navy
- Kochi
- Ernakulam
- search
- repatriation
- Dar es Salaam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery at the Brooklyn Bridge: Mexican Navy Ship Collision
Supreme Court Demands Justice for Navy Officer in Landmark Ruling
Tragedy Unfolds: Shocking Case of Abuse and Murder in Ernakulam
Ajanta Caves Inspire Indian Navy's Historic Vessel INSV Kaundinya
INSV Kaundinya Commissioned by Indian Navy: Reviving a 5th Century Maritime Legacy