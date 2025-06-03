Tragic Fall: Tanzanian Naval Trainee Found in Kochi Lake

A Tanzanian naval trainee's trip to Kochi ended in tragedy after he accidentally fell into a lake. The incident occurred on Sunday when Cadet Abdul Ibrahim Salehe was on leave from the Indian Naval Academy.

An immediate and extensive search was launched by the Indian Navy, involving divers and a helicopter, leading to the recovery of the body in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Indian Navy extended its condolences on the unfortunate demise and has begun repatriation formalities for sending the trainee's body back to Tanzania's capital, Dar es Salaam.

