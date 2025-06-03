Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Tanzanian Naval Trainee Found in Kochi Lake

A Tanzanian naval trainee, Cadet Abdul Ibrahim Salehe, accidentally fell into a lake in Kochi while on leave. The Indian Navy conducted an extensive search involving divers and a helicopter, recovering the body early Tuesday. Repatriation formalities to Tanzania are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:18 IST
Tragic Fall: Tanzanian Naval Trainee Found in Kochi Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Tanzanian naval trainee's trip to Kochi ended in tragedy after he accidentally fell into a lake. The incident occurred on Sunday when Cadet Abdul Ibrahim Salehe was on leave from the Indian Naval Academy.

An immediate and extensive search was launched by the Indian Navy, involving divers and a helicopter, leading to the recovery of the body in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Indian Navy extended its condolences on the unfortunate demise and has begun repatriation formalities for sending the trainee's body back to Tanzania's capital, Dar es Salaam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025