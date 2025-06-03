Left Menu

Empowering Pasmanda Muslims: Centralized Waqf Properties Registration

The Waqf (Amendment) Act introduces a centralized platform for registering Waqf properties, aiming to benefit economically weaker Pasmanda Muslims, women, and children. The Minority Affairs Ministry plans to launch the 'Umeed' portal under this law to curb misuse and improve transparency and income through thorough audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A centralized platform is set to streamline the registration of Waqf properties, as highlighted by BJP MP Jagdamika Pal. This initiative, under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, is aimed at benefiting minority communities, especially economically weaker Pasmanda Muslims, women, and children.

The 'Umeed' portal, designed for this purpose, is expected to be launched soon, though official confirmation is pending. Pal, who chaired the Joint Committee of Parliament that examined the bill, emphasized the increased transparency and prevention of misuse that the portal will offer.

This act, having received presidential assent in April, mandates the audit of Waqf properties by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to increase income potential and provide much-needed assistance to the marginalized Pasmanda Muslims.

