Impeachment Looms Over Justice Yashwant Varma Amid Corruption Scandal
The government plans to bring an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the next parliamentary session. This follows allegations of corruption triggered by the discovery of cash at his residence. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will seek all-party support for the motion after a committee's indictment.
- Country:
- India
The government is poised to introduce an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma in the upcoming parliamentary session due to his alleged involvement in a corruption case.
According to government sources, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is set to engage with various party leaders to garner support for the motion against Varma, following his indictment by a committee led by former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
The scandal erupted after a fire incident at Varma's Delhi residence revealed hidden cash, leading to a committee finding. Despite the indictment, Varma continues his tenure at Allahabad High Court, resisting pressure to resign. Chief Justice Khanna has urged the President and Prime Minister to initiate his removal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Address High-Profile Cases: From Political Remarks to Pension Policies
Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea in Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Post
Supreme Court to Address Plea Against Justice Yashwant Varma in Cash Discovery Case
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Arrest over Operation Sindoor Posts
Supreme Court Ruling Ensures Equal Pension for All High Court Judges