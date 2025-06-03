Empowering Differently Abled: Tamil Nadu's Legislative Leap

In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has assented to two crucial bills enabling differently abled individuals to partake in local governance without contesting polls. Chief Minister M K Stalin noted this was an anticipated step, possibly influenced by concerns over potential legal challenges.

The legislation aims to amend existing laws, bolstering representation for differently abled persons across various levels of local government. It facilitates the nomination of approximately 650 individuals in urban local bodies, 12,913 in gram panchayats, 388 in panchayat unions, and 37 in district panchayats.

This decision aligns with the Supreme Court's April guidelines, delineating timelines for governors in signing off on bills. With the enactment, Tamil Nadu sets a progressive precedent in inclusivity within its political framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)