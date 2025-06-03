Left Menu

Empowering Differently Abled: Tamil Nadu's Legislative Leap

The Tamil Nadu government successfully passed two bills to empower differently abled individuals by allowing their participation in local governance without election. Governor R N Ravi's assent came amid expectations from Chief Minister M K Stalin, possibly to avoid further legal interventions. This legislation significantly increases their representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:26 IST
Empowering Differently Abled: Tamil Nadu's Legislative Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has assented to two crucial bills enabling differently abled individuals to partake in local governance without contesting polls. Chief Minister M K Stalin noted this was an anticipated step, possibly influenced by concerns over potential legal challenges.

The legislation aims to amend existing laws, bolstering representation for differently abled persons across various levels of local government. It facilitates the nomination of approximately 650 individuals in urban local bodies, 12,913 in gram panchayats, 388 in panchayat unions, and 37 in district panchayats.

This decision aligns with the Supreme Court's April guidelines, delineating timelines for governors in signing off on bills. With the enactment, Tamil Nadu sets a progressive precedent in inclusivity within its political framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025