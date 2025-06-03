Indian Astronaut to Conduct Key Space Research Ahead of Gaganyaan Mission

In a historic announcement signaling India’s deepening engagement with international space science, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, revealed that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the astronauts selected for India’s maiden human spaceflight program Gaganyaan, will conduct pioneering scientific research in space as part of an international mission.

The research will explore human physiological responses, cognitive changes, and muscle dysfunction in microgravity, along with biological experiments on extremophiles, setting the stage for India’s expanding role in global space exploration.

India's Scientific Role in Space Deepens

Speaking to the media, Dr. Singh described the participation of an Indian astronaut in such scientific endeavors as a “matter of national pride” and a “critical step forward in Atmanirbhar Bharat’s space ambitions.” Group Captain Shukla will be among the key crew members tasked with conducting real-time experiments in microgravity conditions—research that will directly influence the planning of long-duration human missions, including potential future lunar or Mars expeditions.

Among his research objectives are:

Assessment of physiological, cognitive, and psychological stress responses in microgravity

Evaluation of continuous electronic display effects in space-based environments

Study of skeletal muscle dysfunction and testing of therapeutic interventions

Revival and reproduction of extremophiles like Tardigrades, known for their ability to survive harsh environments, contributing to astrobiology and planetary sustainability research

This ambitious set of objectives signals India’s transition from being just a payload-launching nation to an active research contributor in international space programs.

Gaganyaan: A National Mission Nearing Launch Phase

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of a four-member astronaut crew for Gaganyaan, India’s first indigenous human spaceflight program. The other astronauts are Prasanth Nair, Angad Pratap, and Ajit Krishnan, with Gp. Capt. P.B. Nair serving as a backup crew member for the Axiom-4 international mission.

According to Dr. Singh, the Gaganyaan mission is currently in trial phases, including the completion of uncrewed test missions and flight system validation. The mission is scheduled for early 2027, and will position India as the fourth nation to independently send humans to space, after Russia, the United States, and China.

Strategic Space Diplomacy and Policy Reforms Since 2014

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that the idea of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, highlighting the rise of strategic space diplomacy.

Since 2014, India has implemented bold reforms, including:

Opening of ISRO facilities like Sriharikota to the public

Liberalization of the space sector for FDI and private sector participation

Launch of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) to boost NewSpace startups

Promotion of international collaboration, particularly with space leaders like NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, and JAXA

These changes are credited with transforming India’s space economy, which is projected to grow fivefold from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Bridging the Sky and Sea: Deep Ocean and Space Missions

Dr. Singh emphasized the synergy between space exploration and deep ocean missions, referring to India’s untapped blue economy potential. The Deep Ocean Mission, underway since 2021, is focused on marine resource exploration, submersible development, and ocean biodiversity studies—making India one of the few nations pursuing deep-sea and deep-space ambitions in parallel.

Advancing India’s Clean Energy and Civil Aviation Goals

Shifting to clean energy, Dr. Singh confirmed that India is developing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) under its nuclear energy program to support the transition to net-zero emissions by 2070. These reactors are expected to provide decentralized and scalable energy solutions, especially for remote areas.

In civil aviation, the Minister praised India’s achievements in democratizing air travel under PM Modi’s leadership. To address rising demand for domestic pilots, CSIR-NAL has developed:

A two-seater trainer aircraft for pilot training

The Electric Hansa (e-Hansa) aircraft, with ongoing plans for large-scale production in partnership with private firms

These efforts represent India’s rising capability in aerospace engineering, both for civil and defense applications.

A Vision for the Future

Summing up the sweeping developments across sectors, Dr. Singh said, “India is entering a new era of scientific excellence. From astronauts conducting biological experiments in space to submarines exploring the ocean floor, we are not just participating—we are leading.”

He concluded that the Government’s commitment is clear: to foster global leadership in space, nuclear, ocean, and digital frontiers—all while building a self-reliant India powered by science, innovation, and opportunity.