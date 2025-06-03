Left Menu

Collaborative Quest: Uniting for Human Rights

The NHRC held a commission meeting to bolster cooperation among member bodies to protect human rights. Discussions revolved around the protection of vulnerable groups, sharing best practices, and avoiding case duplication. The meeting underscored joint missions, awareness efforts, and a unified digital presence to enhance human rights advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:18 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) convened a significant meeting on Tuesday, aiming to enhance collaboration between member commissions for the advancement of human rights.

Discussions led by NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian addressed protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, optimal practices, and reducing case duplication. The importance of synergy among the commissions was a focal point.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to joint fact-finding missions, awareness drives, and integrated online platforms to streamline efforts, promising a brighter future for human rights advocacy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

