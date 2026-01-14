Envoys Eye High-Stakes Talks: Potential Moscow Meeting

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, are planning a prospective visit to Moscow to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Although the meeting could occur this month, the schedule is uncertain due to Iran's unrest, according to insiders. The White House has yet to confirm any such meeting, responding to inquiries from Reuters. The officials intend to showcase the latest draft peace initiatives to Putin. Discussions are anticipated to focus on U.S. and European security assurances necessary for any agreement and the reconstruction of Ukraine following the conflict.

This development follows President Trump's earlier remarks expressing dissatisfaction with Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine, despite initially thinking resolution would be swift.