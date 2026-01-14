Left Menu

Envoys Eye High-Stakes Talks: Potential Moscow Meeting

A potential meeting involving White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being considered, though not yet finalized. The talks aim to present peace proposals related to Ukraine's conflict and address security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:29 IST
Envoys Eye High-Stakes Talks: Potential Moscow Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, are planning a prospective visit to Moscow to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.

Although the meeting could occur this month, the schedule is uncertain due to Iran's unrest, according to insiders. The White House has yet to confirm any such meeting, responding to inquiries from Reuters. The officials intend to showcase the latest draft peace initiatives to Putin. Discussions are anticipated to focus on U.S. and European security assurances necessary for any agreement and the reconstruction of Ukraine following the conflict.

This development follows President Trump's earlier remarks expressing dissatisfaction with Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine, despite initially thinking resolution would be swift.

