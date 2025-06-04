Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over U.S. Navy's Renaming of USNS Harvey Milk

The U.S. Navy is set to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, an oil tanker named after slain LGBTQ activist Harvey Milk. This decision, made under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, follows his initiatives against diversity and inclusion. The change has sparked widespread criticism, with many viewing it as discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:36 IST
Controversy Brews Over U.S. Navy's Renaming of USNS Harvey Milk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON – In a controversial move, the U.S. Navy plans to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a decision that aligns with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Milk, a Navy veteran and pioneering gay rights activist, was honored with the vessel's naming in 2016.

The renaming directive reportedly originated from Hegseth's office, though the exact timeline remains unclear. As Pride Month unfolds, speculation arises about possible future renamings of other John Lewis class tankers named after historical civil and human rights leaders.

This move has provoked backlash from various quarters, with critics, including U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, labeling it as discriminatory against LGBTQ and marginalized communities. Hegseth, who assumed office in January, has been known for opposing identity-based programs, maintaining that merit should be prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025