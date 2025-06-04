Controversy Brews Over U.S. Navy's Renaming of USNS Harvey Milk

WASHINGTON – In a controversial move, the U.S. Navy plans to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a decision that aligns with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Milk, a Navy veteran and pioneering gay rights activist, was honored with the vessel's naming in 2016.

The renaming directive reportedly originated from Hegseth's office, though the exact timeline remains unclear. As Pride Month unfolds, speculation arises about possible future renamings of other John Lewis class tankers named after historical civil and human rights leaders.

This move has provoked backlash from various quarters, with critics, including U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, labeling it as discriminatory against LGBTQ and marginalized communities. Hegseth, who assumed office in January, has been known for opposing identity-based programs, maintaining that merit should be prioritized.

