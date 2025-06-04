Ceasefire Demand and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: UN's Urgent Resolution Vote
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation halts aid distribution, advocating for enhanced civilian safety amid escalating violence. The UN Security Council is set to vote on a ceasefire resolution, demanding the unrestricted aid flow in Gaza, while Israeli military operations and US diplomatic actions unfold.
The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has suspended aid operations on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for improved civilian safety at distribution sites. Following a deadly incident where dozens of Palestinians lost their lives, the GHF urged Israel to provide guidance and training to ensure civilian safety near military perimeters.
The Israeli military's recent actions have intensified calls for a ceasefire, with the United Nations Security Council poised to vote on a proposal demanding an immediate halt to hostilities and unrestricted humanitarian access across Gaza. As aid struggles to reach those in need, the GHF continues efforts despite pushback over its distribution model's lack of neutrality.
This comes amidst a complex backdrop of ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges, as the GHF and other organizations strive to deliver aid to Gaza's 2.1 million residents. The U.N.'s draft resolution, calling for a ceasefire and safe aid distribution, faces an uncertain future given the geopolitical dynamics at play.
Israeli strikes across Gaza have killed at least 60 people, reports AP, quoting local health officials.
