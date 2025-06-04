Left Menu

Daring Capture: The Fall of a Himanshu Bhau Gang Sharpshooter

A shooter associated with the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang was apprehended after a firefight with the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Deepak Dhankar, injured during the encounter, was caught along with a loaded firearm and a stolen motorcycle. The arrest comes after the retaliatory murder of Anil Kumar in Rohtak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:15 IST
Daring Capture: The Fall of a Himanshu Bhau Gang Sharpshooter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police's Special Cell successfully apprehended a sharpshooter tied to the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang. The capture followed a tense exchange of gunfire on Wednesday.

Identified as Deepak Dhankar, a 23-year-old from Madina village, Rohtak, the accused sustained a leg injury during the confrontation near Dada Lekhram Chowk in Rohini Sector-35. Police recovered a country-made pistol and a stolen motorcycle from the scene.

The arrest is linked to the recent murder of Anil Kumar, believed to be a retaliatory act for a 2022 double murder involving the gang leader's family. No officers were harmed during the operation, although two narrowly avoided injury, authorities reported.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025