Daring Capture: The Fall of a Himanshu Bhau Gang Sharpshooter
A shooter associated with the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang was apprehended after a firefight with the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Deepak Dhankar, injured during the encounter, was caught along with a loaded firearm and a stolen motorcycle. The arrest comes after the retaliatory murder of Anil Kumar in Rohtak.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police's Special Cell successfully apprehended a sharpshooter tied to the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang. The capture followed a tense exchange of gunfire on Wednesday.
Identified as Deepak Dhankar, a 23-year-old from Madina village, Rohtak, the accused sustained a leg injury during the confrontation near Dada Lekhram Chowk in Rohini Sector-35. Police recovered a country-made pistol and a stolen motorcycle from the scene.
The arrest is linked to the recent murder of Anil Kumar, believed to be a retaliatory act for a 2022 double murder involving the gang leader's family. No officers were harmed during the operation, although two narrowly avoided injury, authorities reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- sharpshooter
- Delhi Police
- Himanshu Bhau
- gang
- Rohtak
- murder
- retaliation
- arrest
- Special Cell
- firefight