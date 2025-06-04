Rachel Reeves Unveils £15.6 Billion Transport Boost for UK Cities
British finance minister Rachel Reeves has allocated £15.6 billion to transport projects in cities beyond London, aiming to address past underinvestment. This marks the first investment from her June 11 Spending Review, focusing on improving public services and boosting productivity in regions with outdated transport links.
The UK's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, announced a significant £15.6 billion funding commitment for transport projects outside of London, highlighting the need to address chronic underinvestment in these areas. The investment, part of her June 11 Spending Review, underscores a strategic shift to bolster productivity and public services.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government faces pressure to deliver tangible improvements amid local election setbacks. Outdated transport infrastructure has been a barrier to economic growth in British cities outside the capital, identified as a key issue by the OECD. Reeves emphasized a balanced growth strategy across the nation.
While the funds were initially earmarked by the previous government, many regions await the government's go-ahead. Tough budget choices loom, with defense and healthcare vying for funds. Reeves stressed fiscal discipline, despite promising project proposals. Police spending will see an increase, with further details pending.
