Rachel Reeves Unveils £15.6 Billion Transport Boost for UK Cities

The UK's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, announced a significant £15.6 billion funding commitment for transport projects outside of London, highlighting the need to address chronic underinvestment in these areas. The investment, part of her June 11 Spending Review, underscores a strategic shift to bolster productivity and public services.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government faces pressure to deliver tangible improvements amid local election setbacks. Outdated transport infrastructure has been a barrier to economic growth in British cities outside the capital, identified as a key issue by the OECD. Reeves emphasized a balanced growth strategy across the nation.

While the funds were initially earmarked by the previous government, many regions await the government's go-ahead. Tough budget choices loom, with defense and healthcare vying for funds. Reeves stressed fiscal discipline, despite promising project proposals. Police spending will see an increase, with further details pending.