Fadnavis Emphasizes Modern Solutions for Disaster Management in Maharashtra

On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the significance of minimizing loss during disasters by enhancing management efforts focused on quality.

At a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, he proposed that funds be directed toward repairing essential infrastructure damaged by natural events.

Fadnavis advocated for modern technology adoption, urging the use of satellite-based mapping for accuracy. Emphasizing swift, ongoing projects under the Konkan Disaster Mitigation initiative, he called for the training of 'disaster friends' and distributing disaster management kits.

