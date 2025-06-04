Left Menu

Fadnavis Emphasizes Modern Solutions for Disaster Management in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, advocates for improved disaster management to reduce damage and enhance citizen safety. He calls for technology-based mapping, swift project progress, and comprehensive personnel training. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Minister Girish Mahajan emphasize river cleaning and equipment distribution to Gram Panchayats respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:34 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the significance of minimizing loss during disasters by enhancing management efforts focused on quality.

At a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, he proposed that funds be directed toward repairing essential infrastructure damaged by natural events.

Fadnavis advocated for modern technology adoption, urging the use of satellite-based mapping for accuracy. Emphasizing swift, ongoing projects under the Konkan Disaster Mitigation initiative, he called for the training of 'disaster friends' and distributing disaster management kits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

