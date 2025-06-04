Diplomatic Dialogues: Shoigu Meets Kim in Pyongyang

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russia's Secretary of the Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, visited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Wednesday. The meeting was confirmed by the Russian embassy in North Korea via a Facebook post.

During their discussions, Shoigu and Kim explored potential avenues of cooperation in various sectors, illustrating a budding relationship between the two nations. This meeting could signal shifting alliances amid global tensions.

Moreover, the leaders addressed critical geopolitical issues, notably the conflict in Ukraine and the smoldering tensions on the Korean Peninsula, highlighting their importance on the international stage.

