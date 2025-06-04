Supreme Court Upholds Gurudwara's Presence Over Waqf Property Claim
The Supreme Court has dismissed the Delhi Waqf Board's plea claiming a property in Shahdara as waqf land, emphasizing its longstanding use as a Gurudwara. The decision upholds a 2010 Delhi High Court ruling against the waqf board's possession claim, affirming the property's status since 1947.
The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board asserting that a property in the Shahdara area of the capital is waqf land.
The court emphasized that a Gurudwara has been operating there for years, instructing the waqf board to relinquish its claim in light of this fact.
This decision affirms the Delhi High Court's 2010 ruling, further indicating the Gurudwara has been on the premises since 1947, despite previous contentions about a mosque.
