Delhi High Court Faces: Fees, Bail, Property, Dignity, and Justice

The Delhi High Court has been busy addressing various legal issues that are making headlines. In a significant ruling, the court clarified that private schools cannot collect fees for the new academic session without approvals in line with the new fee-regulation law.

In other cases, the court granted bail to the driver of a speeding Thar involved in a fatal incident, and sought Delhi Police's response on a bail plea by Olympian Sushil Kumar in a high-profile murder case. Meanwhile, the court confirmed that ancestral properties are not exempt from attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Additionally, the court emphasized the constitutional right to live with dignity by declaring that open garbage bins and public urinals near homes violate this right. In another development, Jaideep Sengar was ordered to surrender in a custodial death case linked to the Unnao rape case saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)