Delhi High Court Faces: Fees, Bail, Property, Dignity, and Justice

The Delhi High Court addressed significant issues including private school fee regulation, granting bail to Thar driver and wrestler Sushil Kumar, ancestral property under PMLA, the right to dignity with clean environment concerns, and the surrender order for Jaideep Sengar in a custodial death case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has been busy addressing various legal issues that are making headlines. In a significant ruling, the court clarified that private schools cannot collect fees for the new academic session without approvals in line with the new fee-regulation law.

In other cases, the court granted bail to the driver of a speeding Thar involved in a fatal incident, and sought Delhi Police's response on a bail plea by Olympian Sushil Kumar in a high-profile murder case. Meanwhile, the court confirmed that ancestral properties are not exempt from attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Additionally, the court emphasized the constitutional right to live with dignity by declaring that open garbage bins and public urinals near homes violate this right. In another development, Jaideep Sengar was ordered to surrender in a custodial death case linked to the Unnao rape case saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

