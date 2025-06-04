Left Menu

Wagner Mercenaries and the London Arson Case: Trial Unfolds

Six men are on trial for an arson attack on a London business linked to Ukrainian aid. orchestrated by Russia's Wagner Group. Paul English and others deny aggravated arson, while Dylan Earl confesses to acting for Wagner. Another man, Jake Reeves, admits to accepting money for espionage.

Updated: 04-06-2025 20:40 IST
Wagner Mercenaries and the London Arson Case: Trial Unfolds
The trial of six men accused of setting ablaze a London business tied to Ukrainian support began this Wednesday, with allegations linking them to Russia's Wagner mercenary group. Prosecutors argued that the group's actions targeted a company supplying Ukraine, including Starlink satellite equipment.

Pivotal to the case is Dylan Earl, who confessed to orchestrating activities at Wagner's directive, already admitting aggravated arson charges. Meanwhile, five others, including Paul English, maintain their innocence against these allegations.

The trial delves into espionage and sabotage accusations against Russia, bringing forth a broader narrative of geopolitical tensions. The proceedings are expected to shed light on potentially widespread attack plans across London and may implicate foreign intelligence involvement.

