EU Proposes Extended Protection for Ukrainian Refugees Amid Ongoing Conflict

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to lengthen temporary protection for Ukrainians seeking refuge in the EU until March 2027. With Russia's war in Ukraine showing no signs of resolution, this move emphasizes the necessity for flexible policies.

Almost 4.25 million Ukrainians currently benefit from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive, a response to the 2022 Russian invasion, offering residency, employment access, and social benefits across EU nations. This directive, initially set to expire in March 2026, requires the approval of EU member states.

Recommendations were made for smoother transitions for Ukrainians wishing to remain in the EU or return home, including voluntary return programs and the provision of work permits or student visas for those staying. The humanitarian response plays a crucial role as the war continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)