Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Six Arrested in Methamphetamine Smuggling Case

In a significant crackdown, six individuals, including two hailing from Assam, have been arrested in Mizoram's Kolasib over suspected involvement in methamphetamine smuggling, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The operation commenced when excise officials arrested two suspects in Kolasib on Tuesday, having discovered methamphetamine tablets in their possession.

Further investigations led to the recovery of 30,000 methamphetamine tablets at Tumpui Veng, culminating in the arrest of four more individuals, the officials confirmed. All suspects were presented at a district court in Kolasib on Wednesday. The Excise and Narcotics Department's statement noted the seizure of 27.7 kg of heroin, 133.3 kg of ganja, 67.1 kg of methamphetamine, and 945 grams of opium from January to May this year.

