Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Six Arrested in Methamphetamine Smuggling Case

At least six individuals, including two from Assam, were apprehended in Mizoram's Kolasib for alleged methamphetamine smuggling. Initial arrests led to the seizure of 30,000 tablets. Subsequently, more individuals were caught. The accused appeared in court, with significant drug seizures reported by the Excise and Narcotics Department earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, six individuals, including two hailing from Assam, have been arrested in Mizoram's Kolasib over suspected involvement in methamphetamine smuggling, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The operation commenced when excise officials arrested two suspects in Kolasib on Tuesday, having discovered methamphetamine tablets in their possession.

Further investigations led to the recovery of 30,000 methamphetamine tablets at Tumpui Veng, culminating in the arrest of four more individuals, the officials confirmed. All suspects were presented at a district court in Kolasib on Wednesday. The Excise and Narcotics Department's statement noted the seizure of 27.7 kg of heroin, 133.3 kg of ganja, 67.1 kg of methamphetamine, and 945 grams of opium from January to May this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

