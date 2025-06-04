Amid escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of ordering recent bomb attacks on Russian soil. He labeled Ukraine's leadership a 'terrorist organization' and expressed skepticism about their willingness for peace ahead of crucial talks.

The bombings, targeting infrastructure in the Bryansk region, further complicated Russo-Ukrainian relations as both sides engage in a blame game over civilian casualties. Russia's state investigators firmly placed the responsibility on Kyiv, while Ukraine dismissed the allegations.

As the international community closely watches, warnings have surfaced about potential military responses, with diplomats urging restraint to prevent further escalation. The contentious scenario unfolds while leaders prepare for peace discussions in Istanbul.