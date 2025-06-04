Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Putin Accuses Ukraine Amid Explosive Attacks

President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of orchestrating deadly bomb attacks in Russia, raising tensions as peace talks loom. The attacks, including a bombed bridge and targeted aircraft, prompt sharp rhetoric and hint at escalating military responses. Kyiv denies targeting civilians, while Putin questions Ukraine's genuine desire for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:39 IST
Amid escalating tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of ordering recent bomb attacks on Russian soil. He labeled Ukraine's leadership a 'terrorist organization' and expressed skepticism about their willingness for peace ahead of crucial talks.

The bombings, targeting infrastructure in the Bryansk region, further complicated Russo-Ukrainian relations as both sides engage in a blame game over civilian casualties. Russia's state investigators firmly placed the responsibility on Kyiv, while Ukraine dismissed the allegations.

As the international community closely watches, warnings have surfaced about potential military responses, with diplomats urging restraint to prevent further escalation. The contentious scenario unfolds while leaders prepare for peace discussions in Istanbul.

