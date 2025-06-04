Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promotes Renewable Energy Integration in Agriculture

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, attended the National Agriculture-Renewable Energy Conference 2025 in New Delhi today, an event organized by the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI). The conference aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration between policymakers, agricultural experts, and farmers, emphasizing the integration of renewable energy into India’s agriculture sector. During the event, Shri Chouhan released the NSEFI’s report and its annual reference book on agriculture and renewable energy, outlining the sector’s potential and the government's vision for the future.

Advancing Agricultural Prosperity: A Multi-Dimensional Approach

In his address at the conference, Shri Chouhan highlighted the commitment of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the welfare of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. He noted that a 15-day ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ (Developed Agriculture Resolution Campaign) had been underway since May 29. As part of this initiative, the Minister has already visited several states, including Odisha, Jammu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Patna, and Maharashtra, and plans to continue his nationwide tour to engage with farmers directly and understand their needs.

Shri Chouhan outlined six key measures that the government is focusing on to ensure the prosperity of farmers. These measures include:

Increasing Agricultural Production: Expanding the output of key crops to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets. Reducing the Cost of Production: Implementing policies that lower the expenses for farmers in growing crops and maintaining their farms. Ensuring Fair Prices for Produce: Establishing price stability and fair compensation systems to protect farmers from market fluctuations. Providing Compensation in Case of Losses: Offering financial support when agricultural production suffers due to natural disasters or market volatility. Diversification: Encouraging the cultivation of a variety of crops to prevent over-reliance on a single commodity, making farming more resilient. Balanced Use of Fertilizers: Promoting the use of eco-friendly fertilizers and organic farming practices to maintain soil fertility and sustainability.

The Minister stressed the importance of organic farming for maintaining soil health and fertility, calling it crucial for the long-term sustainability of agriculture.

Solar Energy: A Key to Agricultural Transformation

Shri Chouhan praised India’s ongoing efforts in solar energy, particularly the PM-KUSUM scheme, which aims to provide farmers with energy security. He pointed out that solar panels have the potential to transform the agricultural landscape by providing reliable electricity to farmers, which can reduce their dependency on traditional sources of power and improve their productivity.

One of the most significant innovations discussed at the conference was the idea of installing elevated solar panels over crops, creating a dual-purpose farming system where farmers can grow crops underneath the panels while also generating electricity. This concept could be revolutionary for small and medium-scale farmers, who often struggle with energy access. The system would not only provide farmers with energy but also increase their income by allowing them to become both food and energy producers.

The Minister proposed that this model be further developed and tested. He assured attendees that if effective and modern versions of this model are presented, the government would be ready to provide support for its implementation. "This could be a game-changer for the agricultural sector," said Shri Chouhan, highlighting the dual benefits of solar energy in agricultural practices.

Agricultural Production Growth Since 2014

Shri Chouhan also touched upon the remarkable growth in India’s agricultural production since 2014-15. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, overall agricultural production has increased by 40%, including significant gains in the production of wheat, rice, maize, and groundnut. However, the Minister pointed out that there is a need to focus on enhancing the production of pulses and oilseeds, which are essential for India’s nutritional security and import substitution.

“India cannot function without agriculture,” he remarked, emphasizing the critical role the sector plays in providing employment to 50% of the country’s population. The Minister called for the adoption of integrated farming systems that would allow marginal farmers to make optimal use of their land, diversify their income streams, and become more resilient to economic and environmental challenges.

A Call for a Green Future on World Environment Day

As World Environment Day approaches on June 5, Shri Chouhan urged all stakeholders to focus on the environmental benefits of renewable energy in agriculture. He stated that solar energy could serve as a milestone in environmental conservation, helping reduce carbon emissions and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

"The integration of renewable energy into agriculture is not just a step toward farmers' welfare, but a crucial contribution to the environment," said the Minister. By incorporating solar energy into farming systems, India could achieve a greener, more sustainable agricultural sector while ensuring energy security for its farmers.

India’s Agricultural Future: A Vision for Growth and Sustainability

The National Agriculture-Renewable Energy Conference 2025 served as an important platform for discussing the future of agriculture and the role of renewable energy in enhancing the sector’s sustainability. Shri Chouhan’s speech underscored the government’s holistic approach to improving agricultural productivity, addressing environmental concerns, and ensuring the welfare of farmers.

India’s growing focus on renewable energy in agriculture represents a forward-thinking approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, energy access, and food security. By adopting solar-powered systems and integrating them into farming practices, India can empower its farmers while ensuring the country’s agricultural sector remains competitive and sustainable in the face of global challenges.

The conference provided a clear message: the future of agriculture in India is intertwined with the adoption of renewable energy. As Shri Chouhan concluded, the country’s journey towards agricultural prosperity is not only about increasing production but also about making farming a more sustainable, profitable, and energy-efficient endeavor for generations to come.