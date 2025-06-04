Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing

Federal authorities have arrested Daniel Park, a 32-year-old man from Washington state, in connection with the deadly bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic, officials disclosed on Wednesday. Park was apprehended at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York overnight and is slated to make his initial court appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday afternoon. He will eventually face charges in California.

According to law enforcement, Park was previously detained in Poland and subsequently deported. It remains unclear why he traveled to Poland, and authorities confirmed he was not present in Southern California on the day of the explosion. Investigators accused Park of supplying 270 pounds of aluminum nitrate, a fertilizing material also used to create homemade bombs, to Guy Bartkus, the primary bombing suspect.

U.S. officials have charged Park with providing and attempting to provide material support to a terrorist. The bombing, which occurred on May 17, claimed the life of Bartkus, 25, and another individual, while several were injured in the explosion outside the American Reproductive Center. FBI representatives have linked the attack to Bartkus's nihilistic ideations and stated that Park shared these beliefs, posting them on online forums. NBC News was the first to report the arrest.