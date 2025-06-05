U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Policy
A U.S. judge ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act should be allowed to challenge their detentions. The Trump administration has one week to propose how these legal challenges will be facilitated, but there is no order to return the deportees to the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:40 IST
In a significant judicial move, a U.S. court has intervened in the mass deportation of Venezuelans to El Salvador. The deportations were executed under an 18th-century wartime law invoked by the Trump administration.
The recent ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg mandates that the deported individuals be given an opportunity to challenge their detentions.
However, the judge stopped short of demanding their return to the United States. The Trump administration now has a week to outline the facilitation process for these legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Faces Multiple Legal Challenges Amid Domestic Policy Actions
Historic Nine-Judge Bench in Allahabad High Court: Unraveling BNSS Legal Challenges
Mass Deportation of Bangladeshi Nationals from Delhi Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Trade Tariff Turbulence: Trump Administration Faces Legal Challenges
Germany Moves to Expedite Asylum Processes Amid Legal Challenges