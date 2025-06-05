U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Policy

In a significant judicial move, a U.S. court has intervened in the mass deportation of Venezuelans to El Salvador. The deportations were executed under an 18th-century wartime law invoked by the Trump administration.

The recent ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg mandates that the deported individuals be given an opportunity to challenge their detentions.

However, the judge stopped short of demanding their return to the United States. The Trump administration now has a week to outline the facilitation process for these legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)