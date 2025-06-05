Left Menu

U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Policy

A U.S. judge ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act should be allowed to challenge their detentions. The Trump administration has one week to propose how these legal challenges will be facilitated, but there is no order to return the deportees to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:40 IST
U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant judicial move, a U.S. court has intervened in the mass deportation of Venezuelans to El Salvador. The deportations were executed under an 18th-century wartime law invoked by the Trump administration.

The recent ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg mandates that the deported individuals be given an opportunity to challenge their detentions.

However, the judge stopped short of demanding their return to the United States. The Trump administration now has a week to outline the facilitation process for these legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025