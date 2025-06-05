Capture in Connection: Arrest Made in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing

Federal authorities announced the arrest of Daniel Park, 32, in connection with last month's lethal bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs. Park, hailing from Washington state, was apprehended at John F. Kennedy International Airport after his deportation from Poland, per law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

During his federal court appearance in Brooklyn, Park agreed to detention and his transfer to California under U.S. Marshals' custody, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office. Officials remain uncertain of Park's reasons for traveling to Poland, noting he wasn't in Southern California when the attack occurred.

Park is accused of aiding Guy Bartkus, the primary bombing suspect, by securing 270 pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material often used for homemade explosives. Bartkus, who died in the blast, was described as having nihilistic ideations. Authorities are investigating the bombing as terrorism, with Park allegedly sharing similar beliefs online.

