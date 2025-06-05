Left Menu

Capture in Connection: Arrest Made in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing

Federal authorities have arrested Daniel Park, 32, for his alleged involvement in the bombing of a Palm Springs fertility clinic last month. Park was detained at JFK Airport, having been deported from Poland. He allegedly provided ammonium nitrate to the primary suspect. The event is under investigation as an act of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:06 IST
Capture in Connection: Arrest Made in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing
suspect

Federal authorities announced the arrest of Daniel Park, 32, in connection with last month's lethal bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs. Park, hailing from Washington state, was apprehended at John F. Kennedy International Airport after his deportation from Poland, per law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

During his federal court appearance in Brooklyn, Park agreed to detention and his transfer to California under U.S. Marshals' custody, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's office. Officials remain uncertain of Park's reasons for traveling to Poland, noting he wasn't in Southern California when the attack occurred.

Park is accused of aiding Guy Bartkus, the primary bombing suspect, by securing 270 pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material often used for homemade explosives. Bartkus, who died in the blast, was described as having nihilistic ideations. Authorities are investigating the bombing as terrorism, with Park allegedly sharing similar beliefs online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025