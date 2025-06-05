Return to Safety: The Legal Battle of a Wrongly Deported Guatemalan

A Guatemalan man has been returned to the United States after being deported to Mexico, despite expressing fear of persecution. A U.S. judge ruled his deportation was based on erroneous information, ordering the Trump administration to facilitate his return.

The man, identified only as O.C.G., was flown back following a directive from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who noted the administration's mistake. This case highlights ongoing challenges within Trump's immigration policies, where improper deportations are corrected through court orders.

O.C.G. fled Guatemala in 2024 due to threats based on his sexuality. His return marks a significant moment in the fight for migrant rights, as legal battles continue to address the errors and ensure due process is adhered to, preventing wrongful deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)