Mystery of Zubeen Garg's Death: A Legal Battle Unfolds

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Nandeswar Bora, accused in the case of singer Zubeen Garg's death, seek bail. Despite a Singaporean ruling of accidental drowning, the Assam government suspects murder. The case involves multiple key figures, highlighting tensions between regional and international investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a continuing saga surrounding the mysterious death of Assam's cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's bodyguard Nandeswar Bora have filed for bail. This development comes amid an ongoing investigation by the Assam government, contrasting with the Singapore Police's declaration of an accidental drowning.

Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, speaking outside the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court, emphasized the need for including everyone present on the yacht during the tragedy in the investigation. Despite the Singaporean Coroner's Court ruling out foul play, the Assam government's special team believes otherwise, labeling the incident as murder.

The case has attracted significant attention, with seven arrests so far, including high-profile individuals from the state. As legal proceedings continue, the Assam government's appointed team of Special Public Prosecutors remains steadfast in securing justice for Garg, while the international dimension adds complexity to the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

