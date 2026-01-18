Left Menu

Elon Musk's Legal Battle: A Demand for Billions from OpenAI and Microsoft

Elon Musk is demanding up to $134 billion in gains from OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming his early support was crucial. This court battle unfolds with accusations of a 'harassment campaign' by OpenAI and a countersuit. A jury trial is set for April, where Musk seeks undisclosed punitive damages.

Updated: 18-01-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 01:55 IST
Elon Musk

In a staggering legal move, Elon Musk has initiated a lawsuit seeking up to $134 billion in damages from OpenAI and Microsoft, attributing his early and pivotal involvement with these entities as a foundation of their monumental gains.

The lawsuit alleges that without Musk's significant contributions, including financial backing and strategic support, OpenAI would not have reached its current valuation, with expert estimates placing these gains between $65.5 billion and $109.4 billion for OpenAI, and $13.3 billion to $25.1 billion for Microsoft.

OpenAI has dismissed Musk's claims as part of an ongoing 'harassment campaign,' while Microsoft has yet to comment. Both entities have challenged Musk's figures in court. A judge has determined that a jury will hear the case come April.

