Tragedy in Meghalaya: A Tourist's Mysterious Death
Meghalaya's Chief Minister assures that his government will thoroughly investigate the murder of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was found in a gorge. His wife remains missing. The state is considering the family's demand for a CBI probe amidst local shock over the unexpected incident.
The government of Meghalaya, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is determined to ensure justice for Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, whose murder has sent shockwaves through the state.
Raghuvanshi, who was visiting with his wife Sonam, went missing on May 23 after checking out from a homestay in Nongriat village. His body was discovered 20 km away, and his wife's whereabouts are still unknown.
The incident has prompted a local outcry, with calls for a CBI investigation to uncover the truth. Sangma has vowed to expedite efforts to locate Sonam and provide closure to the grieving families, while emphasizing the state's record as a safe tourist destination.
