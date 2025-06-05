Tragedy in Meghalaya: A Tourist's Mysterious Death

The government of Meghalaya, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is determined to ensure justice for Raja Raghuvanshi, a tourist from Indore, whose murder has sent shockwaves through the state.

Raghuvanshi, who was visiting with his wife Sonam, went missing on May 23 after checking out from a homestay in Nongriat village. His body was discovered 20 km away, and his wife's whereabouts are still unknown.

The incident has prompted a local outcry, with calls for a CBI investigation to uncover the truth. Sangma has vowed to expedite efforts to locate Sonam and provide closure to the grieving families, while emphasizing the state's record as a safe tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)